News And Finally

Friday 16 February 2018

Adults are sharing tales from school which still make them mad years later

Where’s the justice?

Teacher telling off teenage student (DGLimages/Getty Images)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Wronged adults have been sharing standout moments from their school days, when a teacher’s actions made them so mad they still think about it years later.

Animator @PuccaNoodles posed the question to her 46,000 Twitter followers, sharing her own tales of woe.

Among the replies was a coder explaining how they made a final project website out of spite, a sock-puppet book review deemed too creative, and general pupil-shaming by teachers.

Here are some of the events which have lived long in the memory…

1.

Wash Hands Water GIF by Jared D. Weiss - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.

3.

4.

5.

Puppet GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

7.

8.

9.

Finish Line Win GIF by Slanted Studios - Find & Share on GIPHY

10.

11.

But it’s not all bad…

Press Association

