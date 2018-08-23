Reception, year one, kindergarten – whatever you call those early days of the education system, the memories last a lifetime.

Reception, year one, kindergarten – whatever you call those early days of the education system, the memories last a lifetime.

Adults are confessing what they would do if back in the first year of school

That’s why a hashtag dedicated to what it would be like to be back in kindergarten as an adult has been trending on Twitter.

People were eager to share how’d they spend their time back in the classroom with #IfIWereInKindergarten.

Here’s how everyone is getting involved…

Glue, arts and crafts

#IfIWereInKindergarten I’d be putting glue in my hand and letting it dry to make a pocket 😂 — Elizette Z (@elizettezamora) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten again, I'd cherish every glorious moment. Now, hand me the paste and glitter! — K. Alice Compeau 🍑 (@KAliceCompeau) August 23, 2018

Naps, Sleeps and Zzzz

#IfIWereInKindergarten I would get an A in naptime — Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten maybe I'd get that nap I'm always craving — ☮️Lola☯️ (@_lola_bee) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten I would have three naps a day pic.twitter.com/N37yy3Aks5 — Monika (@Etna73) August 23, 2018

Fooooooood

#IfIWereInKindergarten would eat cakes 🍰 all day — too blessed (@fdarams) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten adulting would be so much easier. Crayons, juice boxes and naps. 👌 pic.twitter.com/9qdJmfD4YJ — ❤️ 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖘 ❤️ (@Elena_may_tweet) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten these days, I’d bet the crayons would taste way better than when I was a kid! — Ooy Rrbison (@Danko_Richards) August 23, 2018

“I’d be so smart”

#IfIWereInKindergarten I would impress the teacher with not only my mastery of shapes and numbers, but indeed my advanced knowledge of theoretical, abstract mathematics — Hermit Thrush Ⓜ️ (@Hermit_Thrush) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten I would get back to a math I understand. pic.twitter.com/L49GMqfB0B — Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten my lack of basic math skills wouldn't be as embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/P1k9uhKgMB — Cish | Given Up (@thecish) August 23, 2018

“It would be weird, I’m an adult”

#IfIWereInKindergarten I’d be the only 6’6” kindergarten student in the history of the world — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten id be the kid no ones parents would let play with because I’m 39. — ʝųʂɬ ƙཞıʂɬɛŋ 🙋🏼‍♀️ (@kristenRN202) August 23, 2018

My hairy legs would probably confuse my classmates.#IfIWereInKindergarten — EsquireTags⚖️ (@EsquireTags) August 23, 2018

#IfIWereInKindergarten I would need a much bigger foam mat to take my naps on.



(And I'm not taking the one from my office, either!) pic.twitter.com/1eqC5ITpmb — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) August 23, 2018

See, still about the naps really.

Press Association