Friday 24 August 2018

Adults are confessing what they would do if back in the first year of school

All the naps, all the time.

People have been sharing what they’d do if they could return to kindergarten (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Reception, year one, kindergarten – whatever you call those early days of the education system, the memories last a lifetime.

That’s why a hashtag dedicated to what it would be like to be back in kindergarten as an adult has been trending on Twitter.

People were eager to share how’d they spend their time back in the classroom with #IfIWereInKindergarten.

Here’s how everyone is getting involved…

Glue, arts and crafts

Naps, Sleeps and Zzzz

Fooooooood

“I’d be so smart”

“It would be weird, I’m an adult”

See, still about the naps really.

