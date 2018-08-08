Adorable video shows Met Police puppies in training with ‘ragging’ exercise

Ever wondered what it takes to train police dogs for life on the force? Well, it’s more adorable than you might think.

Ever wondered what it takes to train police dogs for life on the force? Well, it’s more adorable than you might think.

The Met Police Task Force took footage of tiny police dogs-in-training undergoing a “ragging” (biting) exercise with a purple toy to assess their suitability for the force.

The video was shared to Twitter, where The Met Police Task Force said: “The Zatanna litter having a little ragging time today.”

The Met Task Force said: “The ragging can assist with an insight into their thoughts even at such a young age … They will be tested for their suitability for service in a week or so.”

Police said when they test the puppies for service, they are looking for qualities including how they interact with strangers and whether they follow people around a room.

The potential recruits will also undergo a stress test, as well as a biting test.

Press Association