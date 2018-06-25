Adorable red panda Koda becomes newest addition to Chester Zoo

A brightly coloured male red panda named Koda has become the newest addition to Chester Zoo.

A brightly coloured male red panda named Koda has become the newest addition to Chester Zoo.

The one-year-old was introduced to the public in a Facebook video, and has already captured visitors’ hearts.

The adorable video now has over 17,000 views. Everybody meet new red panda, Koda. Isn't he just the CUTEST. THING. EVER?! 😍 Posted by Chester Zoo on Monday, June 25, 2018 Koda arrived at Chester Zoo on June 6 from a zoo in Cornwall.

Tim Rowlands, curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “Our new arrival, Koda, spent the first few days exploring his new home, climbing trees and chewing his way through lots of bamboo! “Although slightly shy at the beginning, he soon built up enough confidence to introduce himself to our resident female, Nima – which is a really encouraging sign.

“Hopefully, Koda and Nima go on to have a family of their own together, helping to boost those numbers just that little bit more.” (Chester Zoo) Red pandas are an endangered species, with only an estimated 10,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

Keepers hope that Koda and Nima will have cubs as part of an endangered species breeding programme. Chester Zoo explained that the couple have been slowly introduced to each other by the zoo’s expert team, who hope they will breed in the future.

Press Association