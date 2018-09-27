News And Finally

Thursday 27 September 2018

Adorable baby wombat adopted by Australian Reptile Park after her mother died

Grace the wombat is being provided with food and cuddles at an Australian reptile park.

(mlharing/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

A baby wombat has been adopted into rather a different environment than she’ll be used to… a reptile house.

Grace the wombat was taken in by The Australian Reptile Park near Sydney after her mother was sadly killed by a car when the baby was still in her pouch.

The reptile house posted an adorable video of the new arrival, saying: “Grace the wombat has stolen our hearts.”

Grace the wombat has stolen our hearts 😍 Tim Faulkner | The Australian Reptile Park

Posted by The Australian Reptile Park on Wednesday, September 26, 2018

The video of Grace playing around with her keeper and sucking a bottle of milk now has over 220,000 views.

Zookeeper Tim Faulkner said: “Grace was found still in the pouch, with her mum being hit and killed by a car. Thankfully a passer-by checked the pouch and discovered Grace’s tiny, scared face staring back at her.

“Grace was brought to us at The Australian Reptile Park where we are providing her with around-the-clock care (including a bottle feed at 3am) and the cuddles she craved!”

