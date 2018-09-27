Adorable baby wombat adopted by Australian Reptile Park after her mother died

A baby wombat has been adopted into rather a different environment than she’ll be used to… a reptile house.

Grace the wombat was taken in by The Australian Reptile Park near Sydney after her mother was sadly killed by a car when the baby was still in her pouch.

The reptile house posted an adorable video of the new arrival, saying: “Grace the wombat has stolen our hearts.”

Grace the wombat has stolen our hearts 😍 Tim Faulkner | The Australian Reptile Park Posted by The Australian Reptile Park on Wednesday, September 26, 2018

The video of Grace playing around with her keeper and sucking a bottle of milk now has over 220,000 views.

Zookeeper Tim Faulkner said: “Grace was found still in the pouch, with her mum being hit and killed by a car. Thankfully a passer-by checked the pouch and discovered Grace’s tiny, scared face staring back at her.

“Grace was brought to us at The Australian Reptile Park where we are providing her with around-the-clock care (including a bottle feed at 3am) and the cuddles she craved!”

Press Association