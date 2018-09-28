Adorable baby elephant born at San Diego Zoo takes first steps

An adorable baby elephant has taken her first steps at San Diego Zoo in California.

The calf is the second to arrive at the zoo in less than two months.

The female youngster was born to 28-year-old mother Umngani on Wednesday and already weighs 281lb (127kg).

The baby, who is yet to be named, has been introduced to Umngani’s three other offspring, Inhlonipho, Ingadze, and Khosi, and will meet the rest of the herd within a few days.

Curtis Lehman, animal care supervisor at the zoo, said: “Knowing Umngani’s birth window was between 12 September and 18 October, we had been placing her in a small area of the yard at night, separate from the rest of the herd.

“She has given birth three other times, and those calves arrived late, so when we checked on her first thing this morning, we were surprised and thrilled to see her caring for her healthy newborn. Umngani is a great mum, and she and the baby are doing very well.”

The zoo is now home to 14 elephants – four adults and 10 youngsters.

