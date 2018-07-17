Accidental 911 call leads to epic dance-off between police officer and kid

When US police officers responded to an emergency call, they probably didn’t expect to get caught up in a dance-off with a child.

However, that is precisely what happened on Monday when Deputy Vic Ekanem and his partner responded to a 911 call in Los Angeles.

The duo turned up to check on the household that made the call and discovered it was a mistake.

Great way to start our Week! An accidental 9-1-1 call ends in a dance challenge. We noticed #LASD Patrol Deputy Vic... Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday, July 16, 2018

According to the sheriff’s office, the pair noticed the children were timid and stayed to chat with them. This then turned into a dance competition with one of the youngsters.

Unfortunately for Ekanem, although he pulls off some brilliant moves, his floss just isn’t as good as his opponent’s.

The sheriff’s office tried to make excuses for Ekanem’s loss against the plucky dancing child.

“Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance,” it wrote.

Press Association