Aaron Ramsey saves ducklings from empty swimming pool
Who needs the World Cup when you could be saving ducklings?
Aaron Ramsey might not be at the World Cup but he’s scored big by saving a group of ducklings and their mother from an empty swimming pool.
The Arsenal and Wales midfielder shared videos of the super-cute rescue on Instagram Stories.
The rescue took place in three stages.
First, Ramsey scooped up the ducklings into a washing basket lined with a blanket.
Next, he carried the basket of ducklings to a body of water, then released them.
As Wales didn’t make the World Cup, Ramsay clearly has time on his hands to conduct duckling-saving activities, and thank goodness he did.
Press Association