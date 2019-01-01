News And Finally

Tuesday 1 January 2019

A young basketball fan demolished the competition in a New Year’s Eve baby race

The race took place during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks.

There was a baby race during a break in play at an NBA game (Devonyu/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

A baby in Indiana left it late to produce one of the most dominant sporting performances of 2018.

CJ was taking part in a baby race during a break in play at the Indiana Pacers v Atlanta Hawks NBA game.

And while the rest of the competitors struggled to get going, CJ produced a performance not unlike Usain Bolt’s at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“Oh my goodness, that’s CJ in the lead! CJ with a strong lead!” yelled the announcer.

Meanwhile, other commentators noted that the other babies were “still racing for second and third”, while CJ had long since finished.

Keep your eyes peeled at the 2040 Olympic Games, there’s already a clear frontrunner for the 100m gold.

