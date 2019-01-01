A baby in Indiana left it late to produce one of the most dominant sporting performances of 2018.

A young basketball fan demolished the competition in a New Year’s Eve baby race

CJ was taking part in a baby race during a break in play at the Indiana Pacers v Atlanta Hawks NBA game.

And while the rest of the competitors struggled to get going, CJ produced a performance not unlike Usain Bolt’s at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

🚼 Left the competition in the dust pic.twitter.com/qlbe0biZix — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 31, 2018

“Oh my goodness, that’s CJ in the lead! CJ with a strong lead!” yelled the announcer.

Meanwhile, other commentators noted that the other babies were “still racing for second and third”, while CJ had long since finished.

Headband Baby CJ cruising into 2019! 🤣💨 pic.twitter.com/5tCoHQzA3U — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2018

Keep your eyes peeled at the 2040 Olympic Games, there’s already a clear frontrunner for the 100m gold.

Press Association