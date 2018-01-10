News And Finally

Thursday 11 January 2018

A video of Manchester United players diving has caused some jokes

Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata have had a trip to the pool.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Chris Smalling has posted a video of himself and fellow Manchester United players Ander Herrera and Juan Mata diving into a pool.

Naturally, with the connotations of the word “diving” to football, there were some obvious jokes to be made.

You’ve got to say Smalling’s composed dive at the end has won that there.

Of course this post to the 28-year-old defender’s social media pages was far more about the joke than the dives though – and some took it as a golden opportunity for a dig.

However, for Red Devils fans, the trio’s trip to the pool was a point of concern.

Priorities.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News