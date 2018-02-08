A VHS has become the meme of the moment.

A VHS has become the meme of the moment.

A VHS, the Pope’s funeral and Harry Potter have formed an unlikely meme

Comic artist and animator Hamish Ridley-Steele, from London, shared an image of the video to Twitter – which appears to indicate his grandmother Elisabeth taped over the Pope’s funeral with Harry Potter.

This video cassette I found at my grandmas house still makes me laugh so much pic.twitter.com/1c0M9Ag6IV — Hamish Ridley-Steele (@hamishsteele) February 7, 2018 Which Harry Potter you ask? Well, not even Hamish is sure. “I’m not even sure which Pope was on the tape,” he told the Press Association.

“And to be honest with my grandmother, it might not even be Harry Potter – I don’t think she even remembers recording it. Hamish found the tape after Elisabeth, who turns 90 this month, asked he and his husband to clear out her VHS cabinet and “save anything worth keeping”.

Naturally, Hamish’s video been hugely popular online, amassing tens of thousands of likes within hours of posting. I'm probably the fiftieth person to comment with this, but pic.twitter.com/d37ABdxQ6j — DRW (@hazardhostile) February 7, 2018 It also sparked a flurry of other taping-over stories.

Such as this rather saddening VHS. I can one up this pic.twitter.com/2QfeOzreku — Rhys (@FlemishDog) February 7, 2018 That’s right, not even the original Ghostbusters.

There are plenty more stories where that one came from though.

My parents taped over my Bat Mitzvah video with Fourth of July Fireworks. https://t.co/dYAQOU83VN — Cindy Abramson (@cindypaigenyc) February 7, 2018 My grandparents taped over my first birthday with a Disney Channel airing of the original Tron movie followed by some bizarre movie about a small Furby-like yeti creature who follows a child home from the mountains — Tim Courtney (@TACourtney1) February 7, 2018 While some stories went in a slightly different direction.

this makes me remember how more than 10 years ago the pope died and they interrupted Shrek on tv to tell the news of it and they didn't turn it back on — Cecilia Mika (@thececilia_mika) February 7, 2018 still haven't finished that movie — Cecilia Mika (@thececilia_mika) February 7, 2018 So, what message does Hamish think can be learned from the VHS? “All media is ephemeral,” said Hamish.

“Also, they really need to spice up the next Pope’s Funeral!” Quite.

Press Association