Thursday 8 February 2018

A VHS, the Pope’s funeral and Harry Potter have formed an unlikely meme

It’s not as strange as you think.

Harry Potter cast and the VHS

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A VHS has become the meme of the moment.

Comic artist and animator Hamish Ridley-Steele, from London, shared an image of the video to Twitter – which appears to indicate his grandmother Elisabeth taped over the Pope’s funeral with Harry Potter.

Which Harry Potter you ask? Well, not even Hamish is sure.

“I’m not even sure which Pope was on the tape,” he told the Press Association.

“And to be honest with my grandmother, it might not even be Harry Potter – I don’t think she even remembers recording it.

Hamish found the tape after Elisabeth, who turns 90 this month, asked he and his husband to clear out her VHS cabinet and “save anything worth keeping”.

Naturally, Hamish’s video been hugely popular online, amassing tens of thousands of likes within hours of posting.

It also sparked a flurry of other taping-over stories.

Such as this rather saddening VHS.

That’s right, not even the original Ghostbusters.

There are plenty more stories where that one came from though.

While some stories went in a slightly different direction.

So, what message does Hamish think can be learned from the VHS?

“All media is ephemeral,” said Hamish.

“Also, they really need to spice up the next Pope’s Funeral!”

Quite.

Press Association

