News And Finally

Monday 17 September 2018

A Twitter account is mapping the present-day age of Henry VIII

Just 471 years after he died.

(Steve Parsons/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Ahhh, the internet. Surely one of the human race’s most remarkable breakthroughs, a tool with which the world became smaller, information became instant and a collective intelligence was born.

Now, one Twitter account is bravely going back in time to share the most important message on the web, albeit with a huge caveat – if he was still alive today, how old would Henry VIII be?

Yes, the above is the latest post from How Old Is Henry? – an account which, since September 2016, has been posting the present day age of the famous Tudor king who died, aged 55, in 1547.

Though it has posted more than 700 tweets, the thrilling tumble through time has just had its breakthrough with one tweet receiving thousands of likes – and people have questions.

Others have answers. Excellent answers.

And some are just happy we’ve come so far.

Well, in case you’re ever wondering how ol’ Henry is getting on, now you know where to look and spot a birthday shoutout.

Press Association

