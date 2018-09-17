A Twitter account is mapping the present-day age of Henry VIII

Ahhh, the internet. Surely one of the human race’s most remarkable breakthroughs, a tool with which the world became smaller, information became instant and a collective intelligence was born.

Ahhh, the internet. Surely one of the human race’s most remarkable breakthroughs, a tool with which the world became smaller, information became instant and a collective intelligence was born.

Now, one Twitter account is bravely going back in time to share the most important message on the web, albeit with a huge caveat – if he was still alive today, how old would Henry VIII be?

Were he alive today, King Henry VIII would be 527 years, 2 months and 20 days old. — How Old Is Henry? (@howoldishenry) September 17, 2018

Yes, the above is the latest post from How Old Is Henry? – an account which, since September 2016, has been posting the present day age of the famous Tudor king who died, aged 55, in 1547.

Though it has posted more than 700 tweets, the thrilling tumble through time has just had its breakthrough with one tweet receiving thousands of likes – and people have questions.

And how many wives would he have?! — Niki Noo (@ldnldy2010) September 16, 2018

Others have answers. Excellent answers.

He has a different wife on average every 8 years between 1509 and his death. 2018-1509=509 and 509/8=63.625. — Haaris Aytishaam Mahmood ‘Squishi’ Qureshi (@imaginewizard) September 16, 2018

And some are just happy we’ve come so far.

I didn’t know I needed this, but I did. Thank you — kathrine (@kathrinelarr) September 16, 2018

Well, in case you’re ever wondering how ol’ Henry is getting on, now you know where to look and spot a birthday shoutout.

Were he alive today, King Henry VIII would be 527 years old exactly. Happy birthday Henry! — How Old Is Henry? (@howoldishenry) June 28, 2018

Press Association