A trio of giant dog siblings who can’t be separated are about to find a home

The three St Bernards grew up together and don’t like to be apart.

St Bernard brothers Goliath, Gunther and Gasket next to one another – (Edmonton Humane Society)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Three St Bernard brothers who quite literally can’t be without one another have prompted a mass response after a tweet went viral.

Goliath, Gunther and Gasket arrived at the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) in Canada underweight but otherwise healthy – however, to get them adopted became a more difficult challenge when the extent of their bond became apparent.

“While friendly and playful, their behaviour assessment showed signs of the trio being bonded with each other, including high levels of anxiety, searching and attempting to escape in order to find each other when separated,” a news release read.

The dogs were thought to be around two years of age, with the EHS looking for a family to take all three as a group.

But despite the massive undertaking – including around $300 a month on food for the 350 lb group – hundreds came forward not just with an interest in adopting, but also with crucial information.

It turns out the dogs are five years old rather than two, a surprise for the EHS given the brothers’ excellent teeth, while it was also confirmed that Gunther, Goliath and Gasket were litter mates.

Interest has come from as far as Australia, but the society are keen to find a home closer to Edmonton to minimise the stress on the dogs.

Such is the volume of interest in these giant fellas that applications are currently closed so others can be reviewed and interviews scheduled.

The EHS said they will share further updates on the dogs, but it looks as though a forever home is in sight.

