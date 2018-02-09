News And Finally

Friday 9 February 2018

A topless Tongan stole the show at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

‘Changed my mind, I’m supporting Tonga.’

Tonga flag bearer at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

In an act of remarkable bravery, the Tongan flag bearer graced the Winter Olympics ceremony in nothing but a traditional skirt and flip flops.

The sight of Pita Taufatofua’s topless walk into the chilly stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea echoes his famous entrance to the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Understandably the sight of Taufatofua’s diminished wardrobe, flanked by his countrymen in coats and trousers, was cause for congratulations for many.

Even Great Britain’s team took a moment to show their admiration.

While some were impressed, others’ appreciation took a more amorous tone.

His appearance even saw some change allegiances.

Taufatofua is a taekwondo fighter and a cross-country skier, hence his appearance at both Olympics.

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Opening Ceremony

