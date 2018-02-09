A topless Tongan stole the show at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

The sight of Pita Taufatofua’s topless walk into the chilly stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea echoes his famous entrance to the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Two years on from Rio and @PitaTaufatofua is topless again! 😮 Welcome Tonga to the Winter @Olympics! 🇹🇴



See more on @pyeongchang2018 here: https://t.co/M70cMvG6ul pic.twitter.com/w8IQKpDLgM — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 9, 2018

Understandably the sight of Taufatofua’s diminished wardrobe, flanked by his countrymen in coats and trousers, was cause for congratulations for many.

Even Great Britain’s team took a moment to show their admiration.