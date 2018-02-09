A topless Tongan stole the show at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony
In an act of remarkable bravery, the Tongan flag bearer graced the Winter Olympics ceremony in nothing but a traditional skirt and flip flops.
The sight of Pita Taufatofua’s topless walk into the chilly stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea echoes his famous entrance to the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Two years on from Rio and @PitaTaufatofua is topless again! 😮 Welcome Tonga to the Winter @Olympics! 🇹🇴— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 9, 2018
See more on @pyeongchang2018 here: https://t.co/M70cMvG6ul pic.twitter.com/w8IQKpDLgM
Understandably the sight of Taufatofua’s diminished wardrobe, flanked by his countrymen in coats and trousers, was cause for congratulations for many.
Even Great Britain’s team took a moment to show their admiration.
No words for our admiration. None.— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 9, 2018
🇬🇧❤️🇹🇴#OpeningCeremony #Pyeonchang2018 pic.twitter.com/EyBScPkw5P
Even athletes are wearing heavy jackets, the Tonga flagbearer still oiled up and shirtless... Props to him #OpeningCeremony— Catherine Nguyen (@cmdnguyen) February 9, 2018
Shirtless Tonga guy is back! He wins again! #Pyeongchang2018— Josh Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) February 9, 2018
While some were impressed, others’ appreciation took a more amorous tone.
Wanna give the guy from Tonga a warming hug. Despite the oil.. or because of. 🤔#PyongChang2018— Verena Rollez (@Verena2607) February 9, 2018
Hello Tonga! #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/Ap2zxJnCwP— Lyd Barrel Aged (@actionGeologist) February 9, 2018
God bless Tonga. pic.twitter.com/t90FnHZpLN— slattern (@slatt3rn) February 9, 2018
His appearance even saw some change allegiances.
CHANGED MY MIND IM SUPPORTING TONGA— Harry Smith 🎉💖 (@velocityvenom) February 9, 2018
Taufatofua is a taekwondo fighter and a cross-country skier, hence his appearance at both Olympics.
Press Association