For most people getting trapped in a coffin while still alive is the stuff of nightmares.

A theme park is offering a prize if you can stay in a coffin for 30 hours

A theme park in America is tapping into that fear by offering a unique Halloween challenge: to stay inside a coffin for 30 hours straight.

The challenge has been set by Six Flags St Louis, where six participants will have to remain inside their coffins for 30 hours, with the exception of designated bathroom breaks – a generous six-minute break per hour.

If that sounds tough, there are some sweeteners – participants can have a friend there during park opening hours, have all their meals, snacks and drinks provided, and will even be given a phone charging station.

On the flip side Six Flags ominously promises the coffin dwellers will receive “random visits by our Fright Fest Freaks”.

By way of a prize, Six Flags is offering 300 dollars (£228) cash, gold season passes to the park, VIP passes for special Halloween events and – most eye-catchingly – the very coffin in which the winning participant spent the 30 hours.

Any competitors who make it to the end will take home the non-cash prizes, but if more than one survives the 30 hours they will go into a draw for the money.

The event begins at 1pm on Saturday October 13 and you can apply here.

