Thursday 14 June 2018

A teacher shared a pupil’s dream to be a poop scientist – the internet loved it

‘Rock on poop science girl!’

Teaching asking a question in a classroom (Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

The phrase might be that “kids say the funniest things” but one young student actually spoke a lot of sense when she excitedly described animal poo as a “facts envelope”.

The savvy third-grade student – aged eight or nine – explained that poop “contains lots of scientific information about the creature it came from” before declaring she was going to be a poop scientist when she was older, according to her teacher.

Ashley Semrick shared the story on Twitter, adding “You’re welcome, world”.

While it might be a little bit funny talking about poop, the internet was full of helpful replies to encourage the would-be poop scientist with her ambition, suggesting everything from books and websites to podcasts.

One person wrote: “Rock on, poop science girl!”.

People already working as scatologists – the proper name for a poop scientist – and in connected fields were welcoming the newcomer to the profession.

Others were just so happy the young girl was already thinking about her future.

Turns out, the pupil is not the only future poop scientist Twitter knows about.

Understandably, the teacher was also praised for her work.

