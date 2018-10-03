Power comes in many different shapes and sizes, but it’s fair to say that the power of embarrassment is still a force to be reckoned with.

A teacher didn’t know how to embarrass students in 2018, so the internet helped

So when Reddit user lazyadjunct asked the forum-based website: “How do I embarrass 18-year-olds in 2018?” they were not backward in coming forward.

“I’m teaching a class of freshman bio students and I don’t understand what’s cool with that age group well enough to know how to embarrass them,” wrote lazyadjunct.

“Like, when I was in this class, it would have been an instructor trying to do rap lyrics. In the ’90s it would be adopting slang like ‘radical’.

“Basically I want to pull the ‘old person trying too hard to fit in with young people’ gag but at 31 I’m too old to figure out youth culture.”

As usual, Reddit stepped in to help, so here are some of the best answers – are there any better ways to embarrass students? Unlikely.

1. Fresh kicks

2. Beating Fortnite

“Tell them you beat Fortnite. My brother-in-law does it to my kids and they hate it” – Edgsl

3. My dudes

4. Flip and dab

“Flip a half-filled water bottle and dab before it lands” – Adderkleet

5. Fortnite part two

“Fortnite is a really popular game right now. Ask people if they ‘Wanna run duos/squads on Fort'” – NeverSlxxpy

6. Gucci

7. And finally …

Press Association