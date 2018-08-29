Times Square is normally swarming with tourists, but some pesky bees added a bit of a buzz about the landmark when they made a temporary home on top of a hot dog stand.

Times Square is normally swarming with tourists, but some pesky bees added a bit of a buzz about the landmark when they made a temporary home on top of a hot dog stand.

A swarm of bees settled on a hot dog stand in New York

The insects settled atop the vendor’s awning at 43rd Street and Broadway on Tuesday afternoon and stayed there for around an hour before the NYPD sent specialist beekeepers to deal with the issue.

Swarm of bees in Times Square has us on “lock down” #apoclaypse #workingattr pic.twitter.com/4cg6LRpxm0 — Elizabeth Yannone (@eliza7654) August 28, 2018

Bee-lieve it or not another swarm of 🐝 🐝 has made its way to #TimesSquare! I guess the bees love the unbeelievable sights here! pic.twitter.com/pv1UiSdfik — NYPDTimesSquare (@NYPDTimesSquare) August 28, 2018

The swarm drew varied reactions from tourists, with some crowding round to get a better look while others quickly vacated the area.

Bee swarms are common enough in New York for the city’s police force to have trained beekeepers on staff.

Ok ok. Ladies and gents, please be advised that we are sworn 👮‍♀️ officers first and 🐝 keepers by choice. Our primary job is are beat officers 👮 that serve and protect. We respond to remove 🐝 and relocate them when called upon. — NYPD Bees (@NYPDBees) August 29, 2018

Officer Darren Mays, one of the force’s two beekeepers, said the swarm happened because the hot and humid weather made the hive overcrowded.

It actually absconded. With the heat humidity today, they swarmed because of the hive was overcrowded and they were unable to keep cool. That was a full colony swarm from the looks of it. Lot of bees. https://t.co/Vz5qn0vNei — NYPD Bees (@NYPDBees) August 29, 2018

Officer Michael Lauriano dealt with the problem using a Bee Vac – a vacuum cleaner-style machine specially designed for dealing with bee swarms.

The NYPD is literally vacuuming up the bees @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/mr5AMIn3hw — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) August 28, 2018

They were taken to an apiary on Long Island.

Press Association