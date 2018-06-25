Fans of Love Island have been given an unofficial gaming treat in the form of a replica of the famous villa on The Sims 4.

A superfan has lovingly recreated the Love Island villa on The Sims 4

Georgina Moulsdale, 22, was inspired to make the villa after a discussion with a friend about Alex George on the current series of the ITV2 reality show.

“I play in a brass band and my friend who also plays said as a joke that we should create the cast on Sims because she loves Dr Alex,” said Georgina. “We started because it was funny making them and choosing their different personalities. By the time we’d finished we’d made Eyal and Megan, Jack and Dani, Laura and Wes and of course Dr Alex!”

The Sims game involves creating people, named Sims, and environments for them to live in. The aim of the game is to develop your Sims by satisfying their desires and regulating their moods. The Love Island endeavour may have started as a laugh, but recreating the villa took Georgina six and a half hours – time the Merseysider used after a successful job interview.

Luckily for the rest of the world, she has shared her hard work on The Sims community gallery page, allowing others to enjoy it too. (Georgina Moulsdale/PA) “The hardest parts of this build were definitely getting the perspective right,” said Georgina.

“The thing is, when you build on Sims they give you a specific amount of space per lot and so I had to design according to those parameters – I did have a fair bit of artistic licence when it came to aspects such as the front entrance and the hideaway. “I tried to be as close to the original when it came to the kitchen, using plants and shelves to create the wall of grass.”

Georgina shared her creation on Twitter and fans went wild for it.

you’re a genius — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) June 23, 2018 You are my world and my inspiration — ShivHorn (@SiobhanTheHorn) June 23, 2018 Believe it or not, this is the first season of the hit reality show Georgina has watched.

“It’s one of those shows that is obsessive, like Big Brother, because it’s so interesting to see how humans behave when they’re forced to live together – I think it’s actually quite interesting!” So who is the model-maker backing?

Georgina said: “I love Jack and Dani, they’re so lovely, but I do love a trouble-maker and Adam is definitely one to watch!”

Press Association