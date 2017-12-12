Children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig has been blamed for contributing to patients’ unrealistic expectations of their GP.

Children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig has been blamed for contributing to patients’ unrealistic expectations of their GP.

A study into Peppa Pig’s effects on healthcare has people questioning other children’s characters

General practitioner Catherine Bell, writing in the BMJ, suggested the TV show aimed at pre-schoolers could be encouraging people to use healthcare services inappropriately.

In the tongue-in-cheek study, Bell analysed the character Dr Brown Bear, a GP who works alone but appears to provide his patients with an unrealistically excellent service, prompt and direct telephone access, continuity of care, extended hours and home visits. It’s with a heavy heart I must report the British Medical Journal has published a feature on Peppa Pig, finding the TV show - specifically the portrayal of Dr Brown bear - creates unrealistic expectations of medical care https://t.co/bCgcGDbFY6 — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) December 12, 2017 Peppa Pig is broadcast in more than 180 countries and naturally the story has attracted a lot of attention online.

Some hearing of the story had their own stories to tell. Since watching Peppa Pig my daughter won't visit our surgery unless she is treated by a two dimensional bear. — Roger Grace (@autodidactical) December 12, 2017 Others feared the worst when they saw the story trending on Twitter.

I saw Peppa Pig trending this morning and feared the worst. Thank god she hasn’t snuffed it. — Sean O'Sullivan (@seanosullivanuk) December 12, 2017 Meanwhile, some had pressing questions about other beloved children’s characters. Such as, what about Postman Pat’s effect on the Royal Mail?

People complaining about Peppa Pig giving an unrealistic view on the NHS.



What about Postman Pat’s giving an unrealistic view of Royal Mail? — Ahmed Aden (@LazyPnda) December 12, 2017 Or Fireman Sam on fire safety? If Peppa Pig gives you unrealistic expectations of NHS, wait till you see Fireman Sam blow his rocket at the fact naughty Norman has wasted the whole fire safety budget in 3 days — kimberley barton (@BerleyB87) December 12, 2017 Or Thomas the Tank Engine and that rail service of his for that matter?

The Peppa Pig concerns are very real. Thomas the Tank Engine has given me very unrealistic expectations of our rail services — Lee Rainford (@hisroyalginger) December 12, 2017 Let alone the stuff Spongebob Squarepants gets up to.

Not sure about the Peppa Pig claim but Spongebob gave me unrealistic expectations about living under the sea https://t.co/8n0saFChx1 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 12, 2017 You keep on dreaming of Atlantis, Will.

In the study, Bell offered a number of case studies and considers the potential impact Dr Brown Bear’s actions could have on patient behaviour. One such case sees Dr Brown Bear make an emergency visit to the playgroup after a three-year-old pony coughs three times. After examining the patient, he administers a dose of medicine immediately and warns that the cough could be transmitted to others.

When the rest of the playgroup attendees and their parents develop symptoms, they are all given a dose of a pink medicine. Dr Brown Bear then also develops symptoms, which Bell suggests shows he is suffering from “burnout”. She adds: “His disregard for confidentiality, parental consent, record-keeping and his self-prescribing indicate that the burden of demand from his patient population is affecting his health.

“He is no longer able to offer the level of service his patients have come to expect.”

Press Association