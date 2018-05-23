A student uncovered a secret act of kindness from nearly a decade ago

A nearly decade-old act of kindness is going viral after it was uncovered by a student.

Jacques Ruffin from Orlando, Florida discovered a letter from 2009 from the owner of a music shop, forgiving the debt on a trumpet his mother was buying so he could continue to play.

The letter, sent by the president of Allegro Music Centre, said: “I have decided to forgive the rent on Jacques’ trumpet… I have been through bad times like you. But remember tough times never last, tough people do.” Found an old letter sent to my Mother who was struggling to make payments on my trumpet. from pics Ruffin, a 21-year-old student, said: “I stumbled upon the letter while cleaning the hallway closet.

“The letter was addressed to my mother and the owner of the establishment kindly forgave my mother for the debt that she owed them. “I was in middle school when my mother rented out the trumpet for me. I’ve been playing the trumpet since I was in the sixth grade. I instantly fell in love with it!”

“One thing that we have always wanted to do is have a rental scholarship fund, where we could help more students access music education by either providing a free months rent or a full school year rental based on need.

“This is something we will be setting up in the coming days.”

Ruffin has created a fundraising page for Instruments For Students In Need. Money raised will be donated to local music and arts programmes.

