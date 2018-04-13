A pro-Donald Trump college student went viral and hit headlines this week after posing for a graduation photo with a gun tucked in her trousers – but it’s the parody responses since which are really taking Twitter by storm.

A student posed with a gun in her trousers for a graduation photo and the parodies are perfect

Brenna Spencer, 22, from the University of Tennessee, received over 113,000 likes on her photo with the firearm, where she is seen wearing a “Women for Trump” t-shirt in support of the US president.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018 However, despite being posted five days later than Brenna’s “not normal graduation photo”, another user posted a parody which has already surpassed hers in popularity by over 15,000 likes. I don't take normal graduation photos pic.twitter.com/AFqe7kGKed — Lindsay (@plantbboi) April 12, 2018 If you can’t quite make that out, @plantbboi has a lizard in her trousers in place of the gun.

“Help. Me.” pic.twitter.com/QjSTITQTZL — Dad (@ThisEffingGuyC) April 13, 2018 These teasing parodies of Brenna’s original photo have become a meme, with many more Twitter users getting involved. Some stuck to the old school jokes.

i don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/4UTPqlbVvO — ollie Ⓥ (@oliverblount23) April 13, 2018 Some showed off their doggos. I don’t take normal college graduation photos.... pic.twitter.com/1RhIZA4CM1 — Olivia (@internet_mami) April 13, 2018 Others just made their gun a little larger.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/IaCd3j2xta — 1994 Subaru Outback (@Sadieisonfire) April 9, 2018 Of course many whipped out their favourite Spongebob Squarepants meme. i doN’t TAke nORmAl coLLeGe gRadUatiOn pHOtoS... pic.twitter.com/mvc0YwKohW — ceeks (@70Ceeks) April 9, 2018 And some took the abnormality to new lengths.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/nqamZl88Ut — POOPSCRUFFIN4U (@POOPSCRUFFIN4U) April 12, 2018 The makings of a truly bizarre university yearbook.

Brenna has defended the picture with the gun down her trousers.

“Taking my graduation photos, I figured that I wanted them to… represent the person that I am,” she told Fox and Friends. “So obviously, being very passionate about conservative politics and the Second Amendment, I decided that that was what I wanted to do.

“I think it’s really important to empower people, to show that you should be allowed to protect yourself.”

