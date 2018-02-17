A student impersonated their professor and tried to cancel an exam, inspiring Twitter
An incredibly audacious move.
A university student in Canada tried an audacious way to get out of exams, but definitely did not succeed.
Twitter user Aleli Miranda shared a series of photos showing a fellow student attempting to carry out – and subsequently fail to pull off – the plan.
Captioned “never underestimate what a university student would do to get out of an exam”, Aleli’s tweet was a story in three parts.
First, an email told sociology and criminology students at the University of Manitoba their professor had a “family emergency” and would have to postpone a scheduled test.
The next photo shows when the game was up. From the real Andrew Woolford, it said: “Someone is impersonating me trying to delay the test. The test will happen tomorrow.”
He went on to explain that anyone impersonating a professor can expect a “very strong response” from the university.
Never underestimate what a university student would do to get out of an exam lmao 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qVrK1PE6IZ— Aleli Miranda (@tigerleli) February 13, 2018
The next email said a fake Gmail address was used to enact the pesky plan, with Professor Woolford reiterating that the test was on.
Twitter loved the story – the tweet received over 30,000 retweets.
I woulda acted like I ain’t see the second email pic.twitter.com/L8ZSjhZhwA— Nov 21st ♏️ (@LeoneDaGod__) February 15, 2018
Im in this class and this has me on an emotional roller coaster 😂😭. Someone’s about to get expelled— SunTan Superman (@Dhillon99) February 13, 2018
Most agreed that the email was rumbled because a professor definitely would have left the “Sent from my iPhone” message at the end intact.
“Sent from iPhone” gets me every time🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/xLeASzMtFh— Eddie K (@Jumpman23Eddie) February 15, 2018
The realest thing they overlooked tho is real profs keep their signature as "sent from my iPhone" 😂😂— So Far, It's Alright (@elizabethlovex) February 13, 2018
As far as we know, the suspect hasn’t been caught.
Press Association