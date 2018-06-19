A story about a woman giggling on a train led to a bunch of book recommendations

It all started with author Holly Smale sharing a story of a woman laughing out loud at a book she was reading on the train on Monday morning.

There's a woman on this train laughing so hard at a book she's literally crying and everyone else in the carriage is now giggling too. BOOKS, MAN. BOOKS. 💖 — Holly Smale (@HolSmale) June 18, 2018

After copious requests to know the book in question, author of the Geek Girl series Smale did a small investigative trip “to the loo” to take a peek.

A lot of people understandably want to know what book it is, so I just "went to the loo" to find out - David Sedaris, Theft by Finding: Diaries. — Holly Smale (@HolSmale) June 18, 2018

As well as many promises to buy the book which made the lady in question laugh (David Sedaris’ Theft By Finding: Diaries), the tweet turned into a thread of recommendations for rib-tickling reads.