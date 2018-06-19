News And Finally

Tuesday 19 June 2018

A story about a woman giggling on a train led to a bunch of book recommendations

The book was Theft By Finding: Diaries by David Sedaris.

The tweet turned into a thread of recommendations for rib-tickling reads (yee_yanne/Getty Images)
The tweet turned into a thread of recommendations for rib-tickling reads (yee_yanne/Getty Images)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A Twitter story of a laughing bibliophile has inspired users to share their favourite comedic books.

It all started with author Holly Smale sharing a story of a woman laughing out loud at a book she was reading on the train on Monday morning.

After copious requests to know the book in question, author of the Geek Girl series Smale did a small investigative trip “to the loo” to take a peek.

As well as many promises to buy the book which made the lady in question laugh (David Sedaris’ Theft By Finding: Diaries), the tweet turned into a thread of recommendations for rib-tickling reads.

Very Funny Lol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So if you are looking for a summer holiday read, or something to lift your spirits, this thread has hopefully provided you with some inspiration.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News