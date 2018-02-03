When Twitter user @MathesonBilly found himself in a spot of bother having forgotten to get his girlfriend a card for her birthday, he had to think on his feet.

A shrewd football fan used a betting slip to wish his girlfriend happy birthday

Fortunately, Billy came up with a clever way to wish her well and potentially make some money too.

The misses birthday today and she always says im no thoughtful enough this should sort it @FootyAccums pic.twitter.com/SGqnitIX3h — king billy 🤴 (@MathesonBilly) February 3, 2018 That’s right, he spelt out “Happy Bday” using the teams on his betting slip – truly inspired, but what was her response? “My girlfriend just laughed and called me an idiot as per usual,” Billy told the Press Association.

Tremendous! 👌🏼⚽️ https://t.co/HtIghc6l7v — kai hewitson (@nufckaii) February 3, 2018 Not a bad slip — stark (@tobistark) February 3, 2018 In case you’re wondering how Billy’s slip got on though, well sadly it didn’t get past H – as Hampton slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Bristol City in the National League South. He said: “I didn’t put a big stake on it just the change I had in my account and the first team that played got beat but I only did it for a bit of a laugh and to cheer my girlfriend up because I forgot to get her a card.”

Worth it for an inspired birthday message though.

Press Association