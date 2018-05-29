News And Finally

Tuesday 29 May 2018

A service dog gave birth to 8 puppies in an airport with the father watching on

Ellie the Labrador gives birth to eight puppies at Tampa Airport (Tampa Fire Rescue/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A service dog has unexpectedly given birth to puppies in an airport terminal in Florida.

Ellie, a two-year-old Labrador, was with her owner, Diane Van Atter, at Tampa International Airport when she went into suspected early labour.

The pair were due to travel to Philadelphia, but missed their flight due to the delivery, which was performed in front of passengers at gate F80.

Ellie, whose name is short for Eleanor Rigby, was not alone at the birth.

As well as Tampa Fire Rescue officers and Tampa paramedics helping out, the father of the puppies, Nugget, was also supporting her.

Tampa Fire Rescue recorded the birth of the seven male and one female puppies on Twitter, sharing pictures and a video.

According to US news outlets, the family returned to their accommodation to rest and will travel when the puppies are ready.

Press Association

