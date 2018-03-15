When Tori Miller first included a note with her son’s morning snack at school she wanted to help her little boy through the day.

When Tori Miller first included a note with her son’s morning snack at school she wanted to help her little boy through the day.

A schoolboy has saved the daily messages his mum includes with his snack – and the internet loves it

She kept writing the daily messages but it was only when she visited Oliver’s school for his second-grade parents’ evening that she learned he saves them.

Tori was so thrilled by his actions that she posted a picture on Reddit which amassed thousands of upvotes and comments with people praising her parenting. I put a note in my son’s lunch everyday. Today at parent/teacher conferences I found out that he keeps every one. from aww “After the kids went to bed I checked Reddit again and it was at 50K and on the front page, I was completely blown away,” Tori, 37, from Northbrook, Illinois, told the Press Association.

“I mean, let’s be real, it was a picture of some folded up notes in a plastic bag. “There were so many people praising me which was so unexpected and amazing. Even now it makes me cry because sometimes, as a full-time parent, you need that validation.”

Tori Miller and her son Oliver, seven, (Tori Miller/PA) Now, Tori has shared what’s inside those folded notes, why she started writing the notes and how she felt about the messages being kept. She said: “Oliver is an emotional boy and he feels very deeply and passionately, so he can get upset fairly easily which makes social situations sometimes difficult for him.

“Naturally, I worried about him every day, all day. That’s when I decided to write the notes, so that he could feel me with him on those rough days.” Tori, who is married to Patrick with whom she also has a four-year-old daughter, Piper, pens a new message each morning.

“Every note has, basically, the same structure. I start out by wishing him a good, happy day, maybe mention one of his special classes he has that day like computer class or library. Then I try to give him some encouraging words to help him through any rough spots throughout his day. I always end them with a fun fact so that he has something to share with his peers,” she said.

The notes Tori included in her son's snack (Tori Miller/PA) In one note she describes how there are “78 different types of mushrooms” in the Mario games, and in another how the moustachioed plumber had a crush on Mayor Pauline before Princess Peach came along.

But the notes help Oliver in more ways than being a reminder his mum is always there for him. “He comes home and immediately wants to talk to me about the fact I wrote and how he shared (it) with his friends and teachers.

“It also helps me talk to Oliver about how his day went. I can ask him if my note helped him that day and that opens up the door for us to talk over the rough spots he had that day, or it allows him to tell me how he was able to navigate his way through those tough feelings. “I really think that the notes help him through his day.”

The notes Tori included in her son's snack She discovered he kept the notes during a school visit when she asked to see Oliver’s desk – fearing it would be a mess. “His teacher handed me this Ziploc bag from his desk that had his name on the front and it was filled with all the notes I had written him since Christmas,” said Tori. “I managed to keep myself together until I got home and started going through them, then the crying started. I was overwhelmed with emotion.”

In his bedroom, Tori discovered more bags of the saved notes from the previous term. “Being a parent is the toughest job in the world. And when I saw that bag full of notes that I had just assumed were going in the garbage every day, more than anything I felt appreciated,” she said. “I felt like whatever it is that I’m doing here might actually be helping him. And that is the best feeling in the world.”

Awww. Parenting goals.

Press Association