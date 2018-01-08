A resourceful dog owner used snow to make a Formula One track for his greyhounds

That might not sound like a situation most would find themselves in, but for Jay Moschella of Boston in the United States it was a problem which he solved quite brilliantly.

Jay, a curator of rare books at the Boston Public Library, has gone viral on Twitter thanks to his creation but according to another tweet his second greyhound wasn’t a fan of the snowy conditions.

A Formula One-inspired track featuring more twists and turns than Silverstone – well, sort of.

Desperate times. Had to shovel a formula 1 track through the back yard for the greyhounds. pic.twitter.com/51N9iZ5xQl

Greyound 1 still going. Greyhound 2 still refusing to go outside in this cold pic.twitter.com/LqAabDSofI — Jay Moschella (@Jay_Moschella) January 6, 2018

Greyhounds don’t have much fur to be fair – no wonder they feel the cold.

In fact, the responses to Jay’s tweets show there’s quite a few of the racing dog breed out there who wouldn’t be brave enough to test the track.