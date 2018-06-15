A red panda is celebrating his first birthday and it’s too cute

Posting a video of Jackie on Facebook, the zoo said: “It’s red panda Jackie’s first birthday! He’s left cub-hood behind and is all grown up now.”

Jackie was given cards, toys, and special treats to mark the big day.

The birthday video now has more than 12,000 views.

The average lifespan of a red panda is eight to 10 years, with the animal reaching maturity at the age of two to three.