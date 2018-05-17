A rare and adorable greater one-horned rhino calf has been born at Chester Zoo

The little male, who already weighs 60kg, arrived to mum Asha following a 16-month gestation and 20-minute labour.

The cute video of him taking his first public outing at the zoo and pottering around his enclosure already has 29,000 views on Facebook.

A baby one-horned rhino has been born! 🦏 Isn't he ADORABLE?! 💙 Posted by Chester Zoo on Thursday, May 17, 2018

Tim Rowlands, curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “Asha is a superb mum and delivered her little bundle of joy in very relaxed fashion.