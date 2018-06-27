A police officer rescued a bald eagle, and boy the photos are good

US police have shared photos of an officer rescuing a huge bald eagle.

Sergeant First Class Hand of the Oregon State Police responded to a call about an injured eagle from a ranch near Beatty, Oregon, on Sunday.

On first try, the team couldn’t find the bird, but were later called back to find the bird in the ranch owner’s garden, suffering from a dislocated wing.

Once SFC Hand had located and captured the magnificent bird, he realised there was no other option to transport it than in the back of his squad car.

This resulted in some brilliant photographs of the “detained” bird, which was eventually taken to the Badger Run Wildlife Rehab.

Good deeds sometimes lead to great photos.

