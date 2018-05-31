Is it a bird..? At first glance, this picture seems to show the topless guy has a majestic bird perched on his outstretched arm with its chest puffed out.

A perfectly timed photo made this guy’s T-shirt look like a majestic bird

But the picture is a trick of the eye.

Next up Robert shared the picture with various groups on Reddit, where he goes by the name GallowBoob, and the community went wild for the picture, upvoting it and commenting in the thousands. In fact Reddit went so wild that some users ended up creating art inspired by Robert’s pose.

Playing with photoshop brushes #digitalpainting #sketch A post shared by ivan (@_lazul) on May 28, 2018 at 9:40pm PDT “We were just goofing around in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon and as we were walking we noticed a tree trunk that looked like a base of a statue,” said Rob’s friend and accidental T-shirt crow photographer Salim Feghali. “Rob handed me his phone and asked me to take a pic, I told him (to) pull a Usain Bolt and Reddit took care of the rest.”

(EyeisTheLight) Robert said: “It was so hot I couldn’t bear to wear my shirt so I was being silly and swinging the shirt around on the tree trunk when my friend took a picture. “I posted it to Instagram and someone mentioned the shirt shape looking like a bird of prey.”

With that, he added it to r/mildlyinteresting where “it blew up” and caused a similar reaction on other sub Reddits.

Another added: “At first… thought you were holding a huge bird of prey or something!” See more of the T-shirt crow artwork on this Reddit thread.

