A town in Michigan has elected its mayor – a cat named Sweet Tart McKee.

A peacock, chicken and goat lost out to a cat for the title of mayor of this town

Every three years, the Omena Historical Society runs the mayoral race to raise money for its activities. Each vote costs one dollar, and this year voters had a choice of 18 candidates.

The candidates ranged from a peacock called Bert to a chicken named Penny, but, once all the votes were cast and counted, Sweet Tart Mckee won out.

Sweet Tart will be supported in her role by First Vice Mayor Diablo Shapiro (a dog), Press Secretary Harley Jones, (a goat) and Special Assistant for Fowl Issues Penny Labriola (a chicken).

The new Mayor of Omena, Sweet Tart!! She’s the cats meow 🐱🇺🇸 Posted by Omena Historical Society on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

The Omena Historical Society exists to preserve historical artefacts and teach visitors and locals about the area.

Proceeds from the mayoral race help to keep the society running.

