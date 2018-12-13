News And Finally

Thursday 13 December 2018

A man is walking around New York City dressed as a Christmas tree

Singer Joe Jonas caught the festively-dressed person walking around Manhattan without a care in the world.

(DmitriiSimakov/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Think you’re dedicated to all things Christmas? Well, this man walking around New York City dressed as a Christmas tree will probably out-festive even the most obsessed.

Joe Jonas, lead singer of the band DNCE, filmed a video of the man walking around in costume, set to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Posting the video to Twitter, Jonas said: “How you win Christmas … very proud of catching this on camera.”

The hilarious video of the Christmas surprise now has more than 89,000 views on Twitter.

The culprit turned out to be a prankster named Mr Christmas Tree, who has walked around American cities including New York and Baltimore, to put smiles on strangers’ faces during Christmas time.

Mr Christmas Tree has been walking around in festive costume for the last four years.

Social media users loved the decorated man, with one Twitter user saying it was worth living in New York to catch a glimpse of Mr Christmas Tree.

Mr Christmas Tree, real name Tommy Liberto, is visiting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC this Christmas.

On his visit to Manhattan on December 12, he spent the day jumping out at people on the street and wishing them “happy holidays”.

Posting to Facebook about his antics, he said: “I really appreciate everybody’s love, help, and support that I’ve received the last four years, without it I wouldn’t have been able to make any of this happen.”

Press Association

