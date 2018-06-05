A makeshift hammock between two traffic lights caused quite a stir in Bristol

The hammock in question hung between two traffic lights in Stokes Croft, Bristol, where some decided to sit in the sheet and swing from side to side.

In the video, two people can be seen swinging in the hammock as the lights change from red to green, while the Bristol Post reported that there was even a queue to use the swing.

“The whole area is under threat from gentrification and so every weekend we try to keep the spirit of Stokes Croft alive,” cameraman and Twitter user @GingerSlim told the Press Association.