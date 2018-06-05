A makeshift hammock between two traffic lights caused quite a stir in Bristol
There was reportedly a queue to try it.
Anyone out in Bristol on Friday night might have come across a quite extraordinary sight in the form of a makeshift hammock.
The hammock in question hung between two traffic lights in Stokes Croft, Bristol, where some decided to sit in the sheet and swing from side to side.
In the video, two people can be seen swinging in the hammock as the lights change from red to green, while the Bristol Post reported that there was even a queue to use the swing.
“The whole area is under threat from gentrification and so every weekend we try to keep the spirit of Stokes Croft alive,” cameraman and Twitter user @GingerSlim told the Press Association.
“Sound systems and impromptu street parties are pretty common round there.”
However, the Bristol City Council weren’t impressed, telling the Press Association: “Bristol is full of fantastic things to see and do that won’t end up costing the taxpayer a fortune to repair, such as the vandalism perpetrated by those featured in the Bristol Post’s story.”
Press Association