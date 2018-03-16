A busy roundabout in Gloucester was closed when crates of milk were spilt from a lorry onto the road.

A lorry caused a huge spillage of milk in Gloucester and everyone’s making ridiculous puns

Gloucestershire Police took photos of the huge spillage, which partially blocked the road for several hours, and posted them on Twitter.

Social media users, however, failed to see the serious side of the incident, and instead used the opportunity to make incredible puns. #TrafficAlert #TrafficNews



No point crying over spilled milk!



A40 #Gloucester - expect delays. pic.twitter.com/gNvGk12h4t — PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) March 15, 2018 The spillage happened on the A40 Over roundabout in Gloucester in the evening of 15 March.

Officers cleared the scene, with the incident attracting jokes on social media several hours later. Seems udder nonesense that it would take so long to clear up! #hereAllWeek — Andy Barr (@10Yetis) March 15, 2018 Now all you need is a lorry carrying cereal to leave its back doors open — Jasmine Y (@stoleyaunicorn) March 15, 2018 Udder chaos — Peter Nobes (@peternobes44) March 16, 2018 PC Dave Wise said: “The incident happened on the Over roundabout at the junction of the A417 and A40 just outside Gloucester city centre… No injuries.”

Officers at scene of milk spillage. They appear to be lapping it up! #CShiftFCR @Glos_Police pic.twitter.com/sQ3ukNm8HQ — Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) March 16, 2018 The story ended well, with the spillage cleared in the early hours of the morning and the road re-opened. Gloucester Police said: “Good News – The lorry at Over Roundabout Gloucester has been moooved and the road is clear.”

Press Association