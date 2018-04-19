Londoners received a pleasant surprise as an artistic Finsbury Park resident transformed his hedges into a herd of elephants.

A Londoner shaped his hedges into elephants and the internet loves his work

The hedges were brought to Twitter’s attention by journalist Rhalou Allerhand, who posted photos saying: “The world has gone to shit but it’s OK because someone has done this to their hedge in Finsbury Park.”

The Tweet now has more than 6,000 retweets and plenty of commenters admiring the work. The world has gone to shit but it's OK because someone has done this to their hedge in Finsbury Park. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/7vAxvCQF5t — Rhalou Allerhand (@Rhalou) April 17, 2018 The man responsible for the beautiful hedges is architect Tim Bushe.

He told Press Association that he cuts the hedges for charity, accepting donations for Hft. The herd looks good in the sunshine https://t.co/WeE0aMkn2f — Privet clips (@HedgecutterMan) April 18, 2018 Bushe said: “The topiary is done to raise money for Hft, a charity for people with learning difficulties who look after my youngest sister Martha who has Down’s syndrome.

“Payments go direct to the charity via my Justgiving page.” Went past this in my way to work today, n5. The work of @HedgecutterMan I am told pic.twitter.com/Tk4jcscbLy — James Morgan (@DrJamesCMorgan) April 18, 2018 The topiary cheered plenty of Londoners up, who saw Allerhand’s tweet or took pictures of their own.

Bushe said: “It’s good to see it travelling round the Twittersphere today as it draws attention to the charity and hopefully also to the plight of elephants as glorious creatures that are horribly endangered.”

