Tuesday 5 June 2018

A Level students were tweeting after a particularly brutal Psychology paper

Students taking the AQA Psychology exam noticed an unusual number of essay questions.

Students have been tweeting about a particularly brutal Psychology paper (David Davies/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

There’s one thing guaranteed to make any exam feel 10 times harder: essay questions.

Students taking AQA’s A Level Psychology paper were in for a nasty shock on Monday when they realised their exam paper had not one, but three 16-mark essay questions.

Luckily, they managed to find humour in the situation.

From broken hands caused by writing…

To explaining their exam stress.

What were the examiners thinking?

Some wondered what on earth the person marking their paper would think…

And it wasn’t just the dreaded 16-markers, but the content itself.

Some people gave themselves next to no time.

Some felt a strong affinity with one question.

This person was filled with dread.

Seriously.

But at least it wasn’t as bad as last year…

On to the next exam!

Press Association

