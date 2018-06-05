There’s one thing guaranteed to make any exam feel 10 times harder: essay questions.

There’s one thing guaranteed to make any exam feel 10 times harder: essay questions.

A Level students were tweeting after a particularly brutal Psychology paper

Students taking AQA’s A Level Psychology paper were in for a nasty shock on Monday when they realised their exam paper had not one, but three 16-mark essay questions.

Luckily, they managed to find humour in the situation. From broken hands caused by writing…

my hand after writing 3 16 markers #aqapsychology pic.twitter.com/btdhWvBEBO — 🌺 αniα 🌺 (@aniakuchnia03) June 4, 2018 To explaining their exam stress. me after seeing the THIRD 16 marker #aqapsychology pic.twitter.com/pnyPG9vrH5 — h a z a (@hazadazaaaa) June 4, 2018 What were the examiners thinking?

aqa after adding a third 16 marker #aqapsychology pic.twitter.com/bkaVJEJEs7 — ev (@evie_buller) June 4, 2018 Some wondered what on earth the person marking their paper would think… The examiner reading my 3rd, extremely rushed sixteen marker🙃 #aqapsychology pic.twitter.com/smuTwlJTRr — beth guest (@BethGuest_) June 4, 2018 And it wasn’t just the dreaded 16-markers, but the content itself.

#aqapsychology me turning the page and seeing research methods questions pic.twitter.com/LHoCQtCWJ9 — cath 🐝🌱🏳️‍🌈 (@wackcalzone_) June 4, 2018 Some people gave themselves next to no time. me, leaving all my 16 markers until the end with 15 minutes left #aqapsychology : pic.twitter.com/EKKOPSsvqQ — meg (@echomego) June 4, 2018 Some felt a strong affinity with one question.

“Aaron’s mind went blank”. Same mate, don’t worry. #AQAPsychology — Lewis (@LewisTindall) June 4, 2018 This person was filled with dread.

Accurate representation of me when I turned to the last question of my Psychology paper to realise AQA had given us three essays pic.twitter.com/NiQThvzvZ3 — Lewis (@lewispugh1810) June 4, 2018 Seriously.

hate my life #aqapsychology pic.twitter.com/26r97BlEgk — a small gay (@JessieBlackery) June 4, 2018 But at least it wasn’t as bad as last year… Kay but everyone complaining about the three 16 markers in the aqa psychology exam when last year there was four — hoey ☀️ | Full Sun 🎉 (@yixingsbutt) June 4, 2018 On to the next exam!

When u start getting emotional about that paper but then realise u got revision to do for ur other exams #aqapsychology pic.twitter.com/0ELhsDIEWl — Dionne (@yagaldionne) June 4, 2018

Press Association