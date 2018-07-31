A husky had a seriously adorable reaction when faced with a friendly butterfly

The adorable video was taken by Kylie, Cymber’s owner, and uploaded to the page Fluffy Husky Tales, where she documents life with her four dogs in Oklahoma.

Posting the video, Kylie said: “A butterfly landed on Cymber and she didn’t know what to do.

A butterfly landed on Cymber and she didn't know what to do 😂 I love her! Posted by Fluffy Husky Tales on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

“I was already taking pictures of my pack of four huskies playing in the backyard when I noticed the butterfly landing on her nose, so luckily my phone was already in my hand and I got it up to record as quickly as I could.

“I truly think she froze because she didn’t know what was happening. And I think the fact that I was talking to her and laughing kept her a little distracted.

“I’m very thankful my other huskies didn’t notice because they would have had a more husky-like reaction and caused an end to the sweet moment.”

The video has more than 36 million views on the dogs’ Facebook page, as well as thousands more on Instagram.

Kylie said: “It truly brightens my day hearing all day long that she’s brought so many smiles and laughs.

“It definitely makes me feel pretty good to know millions of people all over the world can see how special Cymber is too.”

Press Association