Tuesday 11 September 2018

A Hufflepuff went on a date with a complete Muggle and it didn’t go well

For either of them.

(Oscarhill/Getty Images)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

An overheard conversation from an apparent first date suggested that a Harry Potter fan has not found the James to their Lily.

The snippets were shared on Twitter by author and literary agent Eric Smith.

He urged the Hufflepuff to “get out of there” after catching part of their conversation.

The tweeted convo received thousands of likes and shares, but it was the subsequent replies which really set Twitter buzzing as people discussed their own relationships with non-Harry Potter fans.

And it turns out, people like to use internet wizardry to find out which Hogwarts house their beloved would have been in.

Back to the first date, who was in the right – or wrong?

Harry Potter Shrug GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

