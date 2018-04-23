A group of teenagers left a grieving family touched with this show of respect

Lynn Bienvenu and her sister Johanna Stroud were attending the funeral of their cousin, Velma Kay Crowe, when they noticed a group of 10 teenagers stop in their tracks to show sympathy.

She then published the image on Facebook in a post that has been shared more than 2,000 times as of Monday.

While attending a family funeral the procession passed a group of young boys shooting hoops. Take a look closely. They...

The gesture, which took place in Denham Springs, Louisiana so touched Bienvenu that she sought the boys out – some of who sent their condolences, despite not knowing the bereaved family.

She said in her post: “They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honour. There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing.