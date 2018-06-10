News And Finally

Sunday 10 June 2018

A grandma surprised her granddaughter with a Pride-themed act of kindness

Lexie Nobrega was off to a Pride event when she noticed her grandma helping her get ready in the sweetest way.

(Lexie Nobrega/@lexie_galaxie)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

This grandma surprised her granddaughter with a small gesture that went a long way when she ironed her bisexual flag just in time for Pride.

Lexie Nobrega, a student from Virginia, was getting ready to attend Capital Pride in Washington DC when she noticed her grandma Hermina making sure her flag was looking its best.

Posting on Twitter, she said: “Such a simple gesture, but it holds so much love and meaning for me.”

Lexie said: “As I was getting ready to go to Pride, my grandma came into my room and took it upon herself to iron out my flag.

“The gesture meant so much to me because I spent so many years worrying about how my grandparents would react to me being bisexual.

“They immigrated to the US from Guyana in the late 1960s, and the Caribbean nations are known for being very homophobic. However, when I finally came out to my grandparents during my senior year of high school, they gave me a big hug and said, ‘That’s okay, we love you’.”

Lexie said: “What my grandmother did was so simple, she thought nothing of it. She just wanted to make sure that I went to Pride looking my best.

“I will forever cherish her kindness, love, and acceptance for all people, and I am so happy that my story could resonate with so many people.”

The Tweet now has over 16,000 retweets, and Hermina’s sweet gesture has touched the hearts of plenty of social media users.

Washington DC’s Pride event took place on the weekend of June 9-10 in America’s capital city.

Lexie said: “I had an amazing time with all of my wonderful friends.

“Being surrounded by hundreds of other proud LGBTQIA+ people and celebrating everything that makes us who we are is a powerful feeling.”

