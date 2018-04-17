A giant mural of a blue penis has appeared in Stockholm – here’s why…

An enormous blue penis has appeared on the side of a building in Stockholm.

Created by Swedish Carolina Falkholt, the five-storey high male member is an artwork called “F*** the World” in the colours of the nation’s flag.

Good to be back, spring in stockholm. Am I really suppose to embrace my sexuality more freely after seeing this? #art #bluepenis #butwhyisitblue? #graffiti #streetart #imprettysurethatsnotbanksy A post shared by Kasia Jowisz (@kasiajowisz) on Apr 12, 2018 at 4:37am PDT Although it is painted on a wall where graffiti is allowed, the Guardian reports that it has been scheduled to be painted over just a week after it was unveiled, following complaints from neighbours. “Culture and art are important in developing interesting urban environments,” Camilla Klimt, from Atrium Ljungberg, the company that manages the street in Kungsholmen island, told Aftonbladet.

“Of course, we care about artistic freedom. But at the same time, we must respect neighbours’ opinions.” Saw this near Fridemsplan tube station in Stockholm. Amazing. Not sure if the three girls are aware they are sunning themselves below a massive blue penis but they seem content. pic.twitter.com/xMy5LH2yhy — Scott Rudgley (@rudgleys1) April 16, 2018 Within days of being unveiled the artwork was defaced with graffiti with the words “keep your penis inside” followed by the name of Swedish underwear brand Petters Underwear – making it appear to be an advert.

Brilliant @pettersunderwear 😂 #streetart A post shared by Karin Yngström (@karinyngstrom) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT This isn’t the first time artist Falkholt has seen phallic artwork met with scorn. On Christmas Eve last year she painted a four-storey pink penis on the side of a building in New York, US, which was swiftly ordered to be removed days later by the building’s owner.

NO TIME 4 BALL$$ I have never heard so much laughter and seen so many happy faces behind my back when painting as for... Posted by Carolina Falkholt on Sunday, December 24, 2017 Falkholt has also created artwork depicting vaginas, both in form of abstract murals and photo edits – such as this piece of the White House. PROPOSAL Posted by Carolina Falkholt on Saturday, January 20, 2018 After painting the pink penis in New York, Falkholt told the Guardian: “I usually paint giant vaginas, pussies and c****.

“Since I had just finished one on the side of a five-storey building, I felt like a dick was needed.

“To paraphrase [the artist] Judith Bernstein, if a dick can go into a woman, it can go up on a wall.”

Press Association