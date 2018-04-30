A giant inflatable rubber duck has been spotted rolling down the streets of Iowa

This is the situation Twitter user Marc Wallace was faced with when he looked out onto the street in Des Moines, Iowa – and it’s a sight that will chill your soul.

So, where did the wild beast appear from?

Not the rubber ducky on the loose! https://t.co/M91FS6CErv

So, watch out on Southeast 6th Street in Des Moines! pic.twitter.com/Q1AFmrM7vS

According to local news the duck, real name Quacky, was part of a promotion for a fundraising duck derby for Youth Emergency Shelter and Services (YESS) in Iowa before it escaped.

Helped by its accomplice the wind, Quacky rolled two blocks before coming to a halt and being dragged back by YESS staff.