Monday 16 July 2018

A footballer scored with his face and everyone is referencing the same sketch

It’s got to hurt, but he probably doesn’t care.

A football hits the back of the net (Baks/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Sometimes in football you’ve just got to have your face in the right place at the right time.

That was the case for New York Red Bulls II player Jared Stroud this weekend, when the goalkeeper tried to clear the ball from his area.

His jaw may have been a little sore after taking a ball to the face from that range, but the freak goal proved to be the start of a first career hat-trick for Stroud.

The 22-year-old American midfielder later scored a brace in just 16 minutes, as his side beat the Richmond Kickers 5-1 in the United Soccer League.

Many watching Stroud’s goal were reminded of Scott Sterling, a character from a classic Studio C comedy sketch.

In case you’re not sure what this is referencing, here’s a bit of Scott in action.

It seems Stroud has some way to go to match the facial heroics of Scott Sterling.

