Sometimes in football you’ve just got to have your face in the right place at the right time.

A footballer scored with his face and everyone is referencing the same sketch

That was the case for New York Red Bulls II player Jared Stroud this weekend, when the goalkeeper tried to clear the ball from his area.

RIGHT IN THE FACE! What a start from @JollyJ_Tweets! pic.twitter.com/LeAJ5W5ZDS — New York Red Bulls II (@NYRBII) July 13, 2018

His jaw may have been a little sore after taking a ball to the face from that range, but the freak goal proved to be the start of a first career hat-trick for Stroud.

The 22-year-old American midfielder later scored a brace in just 16 minutes, as his side beat the Richmond Kickers 5-1 in the United Soccer League.

Many watching Stroud’s goal were reminded of Scott Sterling, a character from a classic Studio C comedy sketch.

THE MAN. THE MYTH. THE LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/oJn0DYMh8M — Alex Boudreaux (@Alexboudreaux_) July 14, 2018

In case you’re not sure what this is referencing, here’s a bit of Scott in action.

It seems Stroud has some way to go to match the facial heroics of Scott Sterling.

Press Association