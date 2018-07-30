Which are better: flats or drums?

Which are better: flats or drums?

A fierce debate is raging over which is the best part of the chicken wing

If you’ve ever eaten chicken wings it’s a question you will no doubt have pondered – the fiddly but delicious flat, or the convenient mini drumstick that is the drum?

Chicken wings are commonly divided into two parts – the drum (above) and the flat (below) (Saddako/Getty)

Well, the debate is well and truly raging on social media, and the battle lines have been drawn.

Lining up on one side: Team Drum.

DRUMS OVER FLATS. EVERYDAY. — J.A. the Architect (@MirLagerfield) July 29, 2018

I like drums and flats. I think i like drums more tho — Style Barbie 👑 (@MsTosciMarie) July 29, 2018

drums over flats. don’t @ me — Lexi🌻 newPage (@lexbefareal) July 30, 2018

But on the other side, coming out swinging, it’s Team Flat.

flats will always taste better than drums idc 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ADgrajnfHt — Diva 👑 (@makennaaa17) July 29, 2018

Drums are for people that choose quantity over quality.



Flats are for people that choose quality over quantity.



The best is flats — J8yce (@kajalika) July 29, 2018

If you prefer drums over flats you belong in jail. — Quiese🕴🏾 (@mvrquiese_) July 9, 2018

Some have attempted to answer the question with polling.

I just wanna know...



Rt for Flats

Fav for Drums — s y d (@_sydknee1) July 26, 2018

A poll is of course just a snapshot of how the public is feeling at a particular point in time and people’s opinions can change.

No lie, im mad at myself. I liked drums for so long... but I just figured out how to get the bones out of flats and I think my tastes have changed. — Marie 😘 (@_iHeartPink94) July 29, 2018

For some the choice depends on circumstances.

If the chicken not fried then it’s def flats over drums but IF THAT CHICKEN FRIED!!!! It’s drums all the way — New New (@petuniatune) July 29, 2018

For others, it’s a travesty even to try and pick one over the other.

y’all can’t be real wing eaters tryna put flats and drums against eachother smh — kae (@ImLegalDope) July 30, 2018

Maybe ultimately you’re either a wing person or you aren’t.

“fLatS oVeR dRuMs”

“dRuMS OvEr FlAtS” Chicken is chicken to me 😂 both of em gon get ate regardless 🤗 pic.twitter.com/pui5rKLU95 — sanaa (@vedabestt) July 29, 2018

Press Association