Monday 30 July 2018

A fierce debate is raging over which is the best part of the chicken wing

It’s the biggest food dispute since pineapple on pizza.

Drums or flats? (Bartosz Luczak/Getty)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Which are better: flats or drums?

If you’ve ever eaten chicken wings it’s a question you will no doubt have pondered – the fiddly but delicious flat, or the convenient mini drumstick that is the drum?

Chicken wings are commonly divided into two parts – the drum (above) and the flat (below) (Saddako/Getty)

Well, the debate is well and truly raging on social media, and the battle lines have been drawn.

Lining up on one side: Team Drum.

But on the other side, coming out swinging, it’s Team Flat.

Some have attempted to answer the question with polling.

A poll is of course just a snapshot of how the public is feeling at a particular point in time and people’s opinions can change.

For some the choice depends on circumstances.

For others, it’s a travesty even to try and pick one over the other.

Maybe ultimately you’re either a wing person or you aren’t.

