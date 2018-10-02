News And Finally

Wednesday 3 October 2018

A family has been reunited with a dog that went missing for five years

Lady, a 17-year-old dachshund, was reunited with her owners on Monday.

Lady is a dachshund like this energetic pup (sssss1gmel/Getty)
By Associated Press reporter

A Connecticut family has been reunited with their dog, five years after the beloved pet went missing.

Norwich assistant animal control officer Donna Gremminger spotted the 17-year-old female dachshund last Thursday in a car park in a city park, according to the Norwich Bulletin.

She had lost most of her sight and hearing.

Through a microchip they identified the dog’s owners as Rick and Michelle Riendeau, of Brooklyn, Connecticut, about 20 miles from Norwich, and reunited them on Monday.

An emotional Rick Riendeau said he contacted animal control when the dog, named Lady, first went missing.

He said because they live near a wooded area, they feared she may have been killed by a predator, or had wandered off.

He called Lady “the greatest dog we’ve ever had”.

Press Association

