A Connecticut family has been reunited with their dog, five years after the beloved pet went missing.

A Connecticut family has been reunited with their dog, five years after the beloved pet went missing.

A family has been reunited with a dog that went missing for five years

Norwich assistant animal control officer Donna Gremminger spotted the 17-year-old female dachshund last Thursday in a car park in a city park, according to the Norwich Bulletin.

She had lost most of her sight and hearing.

Michelle and Rick Riendeau were reunited with their miniature long-haired #Dachshund Lady at the Norwich Animal Control building in Mohegan Park Monday afternoon. Lady has been missing for more than five years. #CT #NorwichCT #Dog #Missing #Reunion #Reunited pic.twitter.com/8jc39uBsxx — Rob Miller (@rmillerNB) October 1, 2018

Through a microchip they identified the dog’s owners as Rick and Michelle Riendeau, of Brooklyn, Connecticut, about 20 miles from Norwich, and reunited them on Monday.

An emotional Rick Riendeau said he contacted animal control when the dog, named Lady, first went missing.

He said because they live near a wooded area, they feared she may have been killed by a predator, or had wandered off.

He called Lady “the greatest dog we’ve ever had”.

Press Association