A Dublin cinema has hosted a dog-friendly screening of Isle Of Dogs

The Lighthouse cinema, in conjunction with 20th Century Fox, the founders of the Doggy Do festival and Dogs Trust Ireland, held an exclusive screening of Isle Of Dogs on Sunday.

Understandably, the pooches who attended the screening were entranced by the on-screen dogs. “The screening was amazing,” said Siobhan O’Donovan of Doggy Do.

“The dogs were so well behaved and despite some fabulous on-screen whistling, barking and howling our special audience were pretty much 100% chilled.” “Some nodded off, some sat up and seemed to really enjoy the action. We were thrilled with the interest and that everyone had such a good time.”

Joy...overload. #isleofdogs #dogfriendlyscreening pic.twitter.com/2KA5pS6CIJ — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) March 25, 2018 Another dog-friendly cinema event will be held on Friday, but if you are hoping to attend with your pooch you may be disappointed. Tickets sold out in just six minutes. Evidently there is appetite for dog-friendly cinema screenings.

