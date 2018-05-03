A driver played the penny whistle while waiting at the traffic lights

And for one driver in Galway, Ireland, that joy was found in playing the penny whistle at the wheel, while waiting for the traffic lights to turn green.

“I was delighted,” she told the Press Association. “After a long day at work, it was a great surprise to see.”

The tender yet hilarious moment was captured by Cara Glynn, a primary school teacher.

passing a bit of time at the traffic lights in Galway!

Glynn posted the video to Facebook and Instagram, much to the delight of her friends.

If there’s one lesson we can all learn, it’s that it’s important to squeeze in your penny whistle practice wherever you can.