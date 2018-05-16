A dog with a disorder has been given a special dining chair

Koda the husky lives in Texas and has a condition called megaesophagus, an enlargement of the oesophagus which can cause him to vomit unless he eats in an upright chair.

Luckily for Koda, a handyman friend of his family made a special chair, called a Bailey’s chair, to help him eat, said his owner, Cameron Matthew Collins.

My dog Koda has a eating disorder that causes him to throw up if we don't make him sit up like person so we got him this chair pic.twitter.com/NvOu2Psd23 — Cameron Collins (@camcollins2018) May 14, 2018

Cameron, 18, shared an adorable video on Twitter of Koda using his new chair, which has his name on it.